Africa: Armwrestling Veep Elected Vice Chairman of Africa pharmaceutical Distribution Assoc

10 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

National Vice President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), Mr Kofi Addo-Agyekum, has been elected the Vice Chairman of the Africa Pharmaceutical Distribution Association (APDA).

Mr Addo-Agyekum, a founding member/National Executive Council member of the Chamber of Pharmacy, Ghana, was elected at the end of APDA's 3rd Constituent Assembly in Casablanca, Morocco, recently.

"I'm highly elated to have been offered this opportunity and for me it means a much bigger responsibility," he told the Times Sports at the weekend.

The sports administrator is Chief Executive of Kofikrom Pharmacy, one of the biggest sponsors of armwrestling.

The appointment of Mr Addo-Agyekum was unanimous based on his rich experience in the pharmaceutical business. As former Managing Director of Kama Health Services and General Manager of the Kama Group, Addo-Agyekum led the former company to become a Ghana Club 100 Company.

He has delivered key presentations and led many pharmaceutical symposia across the globe championing the course of the industry and has 31 branded generic pharmaceutical products registered under the FDA which are accessible nationwide.

Mr Addo-Agyekum, was also honoured with a Special Award and citation by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) at the recently held SWAG Awards night, was also adjudged the Most Promising Entrepreneur 2018 at the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Awards.

He is a founding member and National Executive Council Member of the Chamber of Pharmacy Ghana. He is also the Chairman of the Global Fund Initiative of the Private Sector Co-payment Mechanism for Malaria management, Member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Member of Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association, Member of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Member of the Suhyen Citizens Association.

At present, Mr Addo-Agyekumis the and Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Ghana Arm-wrestling Federation.

