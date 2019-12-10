Ghana: Nungua SHS Students, Teachers Undergo Medical Screening

Students and teachers of the Nungua Senior High School have benefitted from a free health screening exercise to mark World Diabetes month.

It was organised by the Legon and Accra-Spintex road branches of the Lions Club in collaboration with the Regional Maritime University (RMU)'s Leo Club and the Pills Pharmaceuticals at Spintex, Accra.

The beneficiaries had their blood sugar levels, blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) checked, and persons who were diagnosed with conditions needing medical attention, referred for treatment.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times after the exercise, president of the Accra Spintex Road Lions Club, Mr Julius Opoku-Agyei, said there was the need for increased awareness on diabetes and how it could be properly managed for affected persons to live a normal and healthy life.

He stated that many were oblivious of the dangers of diabetes if left untreated, adding that individuals with family history of the disease could avoid it or reduce its impact with proper lifestyle.

Habits such as too much alchohol consumption, lack of exercise and excessive starch intake, he noted, must be avoided to reduce the possibility of spiking blood sugar levels.

According to Mr Opoku-Agyei, despite the fact that diabetes was common among the elderly, irrespective of ones age, a person could have high blood sugar levels and called for regular check-up for early detection and treatment.

He urged the students to enquire from their parents whether there was a history of diabetes in their families, so that the necessary precautions could be taken.

"Diabetes has claimed many lives and can lead to lose of sight, but if detected early and properly managed, affected persons can live normal lives," he added.

The Headmistress of the School, Mrs Ellen Asare, expressed gratitude to the team for the generous act and urged the beneficiaries to make healthy lifestyle choices.

A set of medical items, including materials for dressing wound and antimalarial drugs, were also donated to support the school's dispensary.