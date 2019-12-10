Ghana: Foundation Donates to Royal Seed Orphanage

Complete You Foundation, a non-governmental organisation last Friday donated assorted items worth about GH₵6,000 and a cash of GH₵2,000 to the Royal Seed Orphanage, at Bawjiase in the Central Region.

The items included, bags of rice, gallons of vegetable cooking oil, packs of carbonated drinks, soaps, washing powders, toilet rolls, drugs and clothes, among others, to help in the upkeep of the children.

Speaking exclusively to Ghanaian Times, Executive Vice President of the foundation, Rev. Benjamin Effah, explained that the donation formed part of its outreach project to support the needy, the deprived and the vulnerable in the society.

That he noted could inspire them to feel a sense of belonging and uplift their hope in life.

Rev. Effah indicated that the foundation observed the appalling conditions of orphans and decided to offer emotional, physical and financial support to enable managements of the home carry out their mandate especially during this festive season.

He said Christmas is about giving therefore society should not stigmatise orphans but identify their needs and offer support to make them grow and contribute to national development.

"The Bible says givers never lack, therefore I urge everyone to assist these children because they are the future leaders and their success lies on our kind gesture and love. We should help unleash their full potentials," Rev. Effah added.

He promised his outfit's readiness to continue to provide financial assistance to the less privileged and support mental health patients to make them better individuals.

Mrs Naomi Esi Amoah, founder of the orphanage home, who received the items thanked the foundation for their gesture and urged other individuals and organisations to emulate their good steps.

She said providing hope for orphans to reduce the number of street children could help in the developmental process of the country.

Mrs Amoah appealed to organisations and other donors to support them with funds, saying "the home needs funds to cater for the kid's expenses therefore donors should not only think of items."

To enhance movement of the children in their education, she called for donors to help the home with a vehicle to transport the kids to school.