Ghana: Serene Insurance Opens Office in Ho

Ho — Serene Insurance Company Limited, a member of the First Sky Group, last Thursday opened a new office in Ho with a pledge to place their clients at the heart of every aspect of the insurance business.

"The overriding motive of the First Sky Group is at all times driven by service to God and mankind, pursuit of humanitarian cause and a just society", said Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, Founder and Chairman of First Sky Group.

He said that the Volta Region was now home to a fast-growing economy, with rising commercial and human activities in Ho, Kpando, Hohoe, Aflao and other parts.

That, he said, also highlighted the huge and untapped potential in the area with respect to the mounting motor hub along the commercial activities.

"Serene is, therefore, here to address need for insurance services in businesses in the region as against the extreme concentration of such services in Accra," Mr Kutortse added.

He announced that by the second quarter of 2020, Serene Insurance would have fulfilled the new minimum insurance capital requirement of GH¢50million, one year ahead of the deadline stipulated by the National Insurance Commission (NIC).

Meanwhile, Mr Kutortse affirmed that the inauguration of the Ho branch of Serene Insurance would soon be followed by the opening of other branches in Kumasi, Takoradi and Koforidua.

He said that the opening of the Ho branch was yet another testimony to the First Sky's commitment to bringing its service closer to the doorsteps of the people and to clear all barriers to their economic progress.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, who graced the occasion, described the opening of the new office as a giant step to promote prosperity in the region.

The NIC representative at the function, Mr David Kwame Afenyo commended Serene Insurance for the move and entreated its employees to process and pay legitimate claims with speed and fairness to win the trust of the clients.

He announced that the Motor Insurance Data Base from NIC would soon gain full activation by the first quarter of 2020.

"This we believe would soon weed out fake motor insurance stickers from the system", he added.