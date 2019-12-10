Ghana: Northern Accra Diocese of Methodist church Climaxes Anniversary Celebration

The Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, held a celebratory thanksgiving service last Saturday to climax the celebration of their first anniversary.

With the theme, "Discipleship: Teaching everyone to live like Jesus Christ", it was held as a joint service with members from the Adenta, Madina, Dzorwulu, Airport East, Dome, Akweteman, New Achimota and the Kwabenya circuits in attendance.

Most Reverend Dr Paul K. Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, addressing the congregation, called on them to increase their commitment and single-minded devotion to the task which God had given to the church.

"I call on you as you celebrate your anniversary to rise and shoulder the responsibility of building the church through spreading the gospel message to all in your diocese and beyond," he added.

Most Rev. Boafo delivering the sermon at the service, urged each member of the church to be faithful to the calling of Christ and to ensure that they became the embodiment of the values of Christ for their benefit and to the benefit of the community and country.

Right Reverend Professor Joseph Edusa-Eyison, Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese, in his welcome address expressed his deepest gratitude to all members of the Northern Accra Diocese for their dedication and service leading to the anniversary celebration.

He stated that being the youngest diocese of the Methodist Church with over 38,000 members with 16 circuits, the diocese had grown astronomically and would continue to grow and progress in the light of Christ.

"We hope, much like the achievement reached in 2019, to make more progress in building the church and to integrate activities like annual lectures and to increase pastoral visitations to all 161 societies in the diocese," Right Rev. Edusa-Eyison noted.

In attendance were Bishops, Lay chairmen, and ministers of the Methodist Church and of the Northern Diocese of the Methodist Church.

Members were seen clad in the Methodist Church attires, dancing and singing praises to God in celebration of their anniversary.