Ghana: 2 Boys Die in Abandoned 'Galamsey' Pit At Boete Sennet

Kumasi — Two boys, died when they fell into an abandoned illegal mining pit, popularly known as "galamsey" at Boete Sennet, in the Obuasi East District of Ashanti Region.

Bashiru Ibrahim, 11, and Nurudeen Sufiani 13, pupils of Boete Primary School at Obuasi, died when they allegedly went to swim in the abandoned pit.

Ashanti Regional National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator, Kwabena Nsenkyire, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, saying the incident happened around 1pm on Sunday when the boys went to swim in the abandoned pit.

It took the NADMO rescue team at least three hours to retrieve the bodies of the boys from the galamsey pit, he said.

Some passersby were said to have spotted them going toward the abandoned pit and followed them, but by the time they got there, the children had already entered the pit, and they raised the alarm for a rescue team.

The bodies have been deposited at the Obuasi Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy, meanwhile the Obuasi Police Command has begun investigation into the incident.