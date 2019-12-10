Swaziland Community Police Officers in Court Charged With Murdering Crime Suspect

10 December 2019
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Three community policemen in Swaziland appeared in court charged with murdering a suspect they were holding.

Sibusiso Mhlanga, aged 32, had been captured by members of the Maliyaduma community police for allegedly stealing solar panels.

They reportedly called Manzini police who took Mhlanga away.

Later the Manzini officers returned to Maliyaduma and arrested the community police officers. They said Mhlanga had died from injuries sustained during their interrogation of him at Maliyaduma.

In a report of the case at Mbabane Court, the Times of eSwatini said a witness reported hearing screaming from an interrogation room and saw police officers assaulting Mhlanga with an electric cable.

The murder allegedly happened in February 2014.

The police officers deny murder and the case will resume in 2020.

Read the original article on Swazi Media.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Swazi Media

Most Popular
Swaziland
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.