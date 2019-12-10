Mauritius: Public Procurement Focus On New Standards

press release

A Lead Procurement Specialist, Mr Bernard Abeillé, is currently in Mauritius to help the Central Procurement Board (CPB) reach new heights in terms of standards, with focus on values such as transparency, fairness, integrity and competition as per the Public Procurement Act. He will also assist the CPB in capacity building to upgrade the skills of CPB members, particularly by bringing the notion of value for money and total cost of ownership in public procurement in Mauritius.

In this context, he had a working session, this morning, with members of the Independent Review Panel (IRP) and the CPB, at Emmanuel Anquetil Building in Port-Louis, in a bid to learn more about the review panel and to understand the handling of complaints.

In a statement after the working session, Mr Abeillé highlighted that the existing procurement system in Mauritius is among the top in the African continent and that Mauritius is considered by international financial institutions, since 2009, as a champion of the Sub-Saharan region at procurement level. His visit in Mauritius, he stated, follows a request from the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, as well as the Central Procurement Board, to help enhance the local procurement system so as to continue to ensure value for money in public procurement and timely acquisition through a fair and transparent process.

During the working session, IRP's Chairperson, Mr Lassémillante, gave an overview of IRP which was established in January 2008 under Section 44 of the Public Procurement Act 2008 to look into requests made by unsatisfied bidders, as well as to review procurement proceedings in specific areas. He also dwelt on some cases dealt by the IRP, which totaled to 378 since January 2008 to date.