Zimbabwe: War of Words - Kasukuwere, Mutsvangwa Cross Swords

10 December 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Confirmation that former Zanu-PF Commissar Saviour "Tyson" Kasukuwere is leaving no stone unturned in an effort to rescue Zimbabwe from the political and economic quagmire that the country finds itself in sending shivers through the spines of a number of the ruling party bigwigs.

Kasukuwere, who was part of a strong movement dubbed "The Generation 40" during former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe's era has made his intention known that he is willing to challenge the current President, Emmerson Mnangagwa and save the country from the economic doldrums.

However, this has not gone well with a section of Zanu-PF bigwigs with Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWA) chairperson Christopher Mutsvangwa torching a war against Kasukuwere on social media.

This follows the launch of Kasukuwere's political movement, #TysonWabantu in Bulawayo last week by a group of disgruntled former Zanu-PF members.

ZNLWA chairperson Mutsvangwa , commenting about the political movement said the ruling Zanu-PF is not threatened by the launch of a political movement by self-exiled former ruling party stalwart, Kasukuwere.chairperson Christopher Mutsvangwa torching a war against Kasukuwere on social media.

The two exchanged words on social media as Kasukuwere also took to Twitter via his movement's account accusing that Mutsvangwa to be so blind to the fact that he could not realise that talking or attacking him (Kasukuwere) will no change the government's failure.

"Chris Mutsvangwa is blind to the fact that attacking and talking about him will no change @Hon_Kasukuwere daily with the help of Victor Matemadanda will not change the fact that he (Mutsvangwa) continues to work in a league of extraordinary failures who cannot guarantee citizens of good life," read the tweet.

He added, "By continuously talking about @HonKasukuwere the old men in Zanu PF actually acknowledge that indeed there is panic in their camp. Election losers like Christopher Mutsvangwa must just shut up, they are in fact the Small Boys of politics who lack vision".

He went on to blast Mutsvangwa saying that he is a failure as a leader of the War veterans as he is failing to meet their expectations.

"While Mutsvangwa and family are enjoying the fruits of the so called New Dispensation genuine War veterans are languishing in poverty," he said.

Meanwhile, some members of association have already abandoned Mutsvangwa's ship to form their own 'freedom fighters' association which they said will not be aligned to any political party because Zanu PF has been restricting them to do what they fought for during the liberation struggle.

However, Zanu PF'S Mashonaland West Provincial chairman Ziyambi Ziyambi threatened to expel party supporters who are allegedly holding meetings with the G40s.

Political commissar Victor Matemadanda last week warned Talent Chivange, a party member after allegations that he hosted a nationwide G40 meeting at his homestead in Masvingo.

