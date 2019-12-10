Mauritius: Duke of Edinburgh's International Award-Mauritius Partners With City Sport (Mauritius) Ltd

press release

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award-Mauritius signed, yesterday, a partnership agreement with City Sport (Mauritius) Ltd, during a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation at Bagatelle. The agreement spanning for a period of six years, offers various discounts on the purchase of sports equipment and sportswear to participants of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award-Mauritius.

Present on the occasion, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint, highlighted that the partnership agreement seeks to offer facilities to participants of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award-Mauritius who are required to engage in outdoor activities during the adventurous journey section of the programme. Participants of the Award will be eligible to 50% discount on a large category of equipment and other items, and benefit from 35% discount on specific brands.

Speaking about the Award, Minister Toussaint recalled that the programme plays a vital role by enabling young people to acquire the necessary aptitudes to succeed in life and to have a wholesome development. The Ministry, he emphasised, supports these endeavours as they are in line with its responsibility of empowering the youth of Mauritius.

On that note, he urged other institutions of the private sector to partner with the Government to scale up its efforts of catering for the needs of the young population and to provide them with opportunities for personal development.

On the same occasion, Minister Toussaint launched the Award Kiosk at the Go Sports Shop, which will be operational up to 15 December 2019. It aims at providing information regarding the programme and hence encourage a greater number of young Mauritians to join the Award programme.