Kenya: Dado - Food Aid On the Way for Tana River Flood Victims

10 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Stephen Oduor

Floods victims in Tana River will receive 1,500 bags of food aid starting next week, Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary Hussein Dado has said.

Speaking in Hola town, Mr Dado noted that the government has embarked on a floods assessment tour around the country so as to get a clear picture of the calamity.

"Many people have been affected all over the country and we are very concerned. That is why I have been sent down here to assess and report on the status for proper planning," he said.

MOVE TO SAFETY

Mr Dado called on the residents who are still living on wetlands to move to higher grounds for safety.

"We do not want to have statistics of deaths in Tana River County. Therefore, let us move faster to higher grounds so that we can be easily helped," he said.

Meanwhile, leaders have urged the government to give Tana River County equal attention as it is giving other counties facing the floods havoc.

Garsen MP Ali Wario called for fair distribution of food aid and logistical help in the ferrying the supplies.

Mr Wario warned of a looming hunger crisis, saying more than 6,000 people have already been cut off from supplies by the flooding.

