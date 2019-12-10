Seychelles: President of Seychelles Highlights Country's Achievements in Blue Economy At Summit in Kenya

10 December 2019
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

President Danny Faure highlighted Seychelles' achievements in the Blue Economy in a presidential dialogue at the ACP Business summit held in Nairobi, Kenya, State House said on Monday.

The presidential dialogue held on Sunday was on the implementation of investment plans and concrete projects to promote industrialisation in the African, Caribbean and Pacific regions.

Faure focused his interventions on investment in the Blue Economy in which Seychelles has secured innovating financing, including the $15 million Blue Bonds proceeds and the $800,000 grant under the African Development Bank Fund for Africa private sector assistance.

The Seychelles' head of state also answered panel questions on climate change response and preparation and said that "most ACP countries are unprepared for the devastating effects of climate change."

The President of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, is attending the 9th African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) summit of heads of state and government which started on Monday and ends on Tuesday.

The theme for the summit is "A Transformed ACP: Committed to Multilateralism."

Earlier on Monday, Faure was taken on a guided tour of the ACP Village set up in the margins of the Business Summit. The ACP Village showcased the various products, programmes and services available some of the member countries.

The African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) is an organisation created by the Georgetown Agreement in 1975. It is composed of 79 African, Caribbean and Pacific states, with all of them, save Cuba, signatories to the Cotonou Agreement, also known as the "ACP-EC Partnership Agreement" which binds them to the European Union. There are 48 countries from Sub-Saharan Africa, 16 from the Caribbean and 15 from the Pacific.

In the margins of the summit, Faure held bilateral discussions with Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica. Both countries agreed to share a close engagement during the negotiation for a new ACP-EU partnership agreement, with the aim of promoting the unity of the African, Caribbean, Pacific Group of States and collaborating on SIDS issues at the ACP level.

Faure also met with Steven Davis, Deputy Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea and discussed the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries which they regretted should have taken place much earlier. In noting the impacts of climate change for Pacific island states, the Deputy Prime Minister welcomed the possibilities for areas of cooperation with Seychelles on tourism and climate change.

Faure will return on December 11.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Seychelles
East Africa
Environment
Oceans
Kenya
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.