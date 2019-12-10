Kenya: Sonko Rushed to Kenyatta Hospital

Photo: Paul Waweru/Daily Nation
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on December 9, 2019.
10 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is reported to be receiving medical attention at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Sonko, who was in remand at the Kamiti Maximum Prison, is said to have fallen ill Monday night.

His defence team, led by Cecil Miller, yesterday argued before Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti that the embattled governor was sick and required medical attention after being roughed up by security personnel who arrested him in Voi last Friday.

“Due to the urgency of the medical treatment of the accused (Mike Sonko), though disputed, it is ordered that his admission to hospital will be certified by the prisons medical centre in the presence of his physician in order for him to be escorted to any other hospital for his medical attention as soon as that can be arranged,” ruled Magistrate Ogoti.

Consequently, Sonko was last evening treated at Kamiti Prison but a decision was made to transfer him to Kenyatta National Hospital.

The governor and 12 others, who were on Monday charged with several counts of corruption, are set to be presented again in court Wednesday for a ruling on their bail application.

Mr Ogoti will tomorrow rule on his bail application.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

