Kenya: Annual Journalists Sports Day Set for This Weekend

Nairobi — The annual one-day Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) inter-media tournament is set for this weekend and will see journalists from sixteen of the largest publications in Kenya compete across five events.

The various media houses will compete in athletics, five-a-side football, tug of war, as well as egg and sack races.

According to competition rules proposed by SJAK, each publication will enter a maximum of 10 participants. The tournament is open to all journalists from sports, business, political and feature desks, with an emphasis on gender representation.

Following each event, podium finishers will be awarded prizes. Additionally, top performers in each event will earn points for their respective publications. At the end of the tournament, the points will be tallied to decide the overall winner.

The event is set to mark the end of the calendar year and celebrate the media's contribution to sport in Kenya. It is hoped that the event and future events like it will help develop and foster collaboration and cooperation in the industry.

Betting firm Betway has boosted the SJAK sponsored event to a tune of Sh850,000.

'Sports Journalists have done a tremendous job in their responsibility to tell the story, not only those that touched on our brand but many that have gone to shape the narrative of what sports represents in our country," said the Betway Country Manager for Kenya, Leon Kiptum.

"I thank Betway for coming on board, this is a sign that they appreciate sports journalists and what they do. We look forward to having a great and fun day. We are hopeful we will have more engagements with Betway," said SJAK President, Chris Mbaisi.