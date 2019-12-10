South Africa: Not the 9 O'clock News - the Year That Was(n't) Through a Haze of Denial

10 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Brij Maharaj

As the silly season descends upon us, and the curtains fall on 2019 and the second decade of the 21st century, a satirical review of the year is imperative, speaking truth to power, holding those who handle the levers accountable, and to take the mickey out of them.

A common theme across the political, ideological, social, economic, ethnic, tribal, cultural, religious, gender and racial spectrum during 2019 was denial, deceit and dishonesty.

Tweeting from his secret hideout in the ICU of a Cuban hospital, former president Jacob Zuma denies that he is engaging in legal obfuscations. In fact, he is relishing his day in court with his high-powered (sorry, that should read watered-down) legal team to show that he is the most honest president who has ever led South Africa. For example, unlike his successor, his tax and party funding records are available for public scrutiny. Zuma denies that he is going to be a father again before the end of 2019, but does not obviate that possibility in 2020. He also challenges his successor to graduate beyond cupcakes, and to equal or better his phallic prowess and reproductive record. Zuma salutes ministers Gwede Mantashe and Tito Mboweni who are...

