Algeria: Car Assembly Case - Ouyahia, Sellal Sentenced to 15 and 12 Years in Prison Respectively

10 December 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

The two former Prime Ministers, Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal, prosecuted in cases of corruption and abuse of power, including the car assembly case, were sentenced on Tuesday to 15 and 12 years in prison respectively by the Sidi M'hamed court in Algiers.

