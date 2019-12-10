South Africa: Don't Let Cash, Chicken Licken or Booze Influence You, EFF Delegates Cautioned

10 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tshidi Madia

EFF delegates have been cautioned not to discuss leadership positions ahead of the organisation's four-day elective conference.

News24 has seen a letter from the party's Gauteng secretary Moses Koma to provincial, regional and branch members, with the phrase "prohibition of calling delegates" as the subject line.

In the document, Koma warns party members in the province against calling delegates to factional meetings or to participate in discussions on the party's leadership.

"The only office permitted to calling delegates is the national office and office of the provincial secretary, any other office or structure is advised to disengage in this unconstitutional and opportunistic behaviour," writes Koma in the letter.

He warns that those found to be contacting delegates would be dealt with "harshly".

"Never take any money from anybody, or Chicken Licken or alcohol to influence your perspective on leadership positions," was the message EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi conveyed to delegates.

Around 4 000 party members are expected to participate in the national people's assembly, electing a new top six and additional members who will form part of the red berets' central command team.

Trying to influence delegates come as no surprise

While Ndlozi said he was unaware of the communique, he called on delegates to be vigilant.

"Each and every delegate in their individual capacity, ought to know who their leadership is and ought to know the time and place to discuss the internal issues of the EFF, with who and under what circumstances," said Ndlozi.

However, he said he would not be surprised if people tried to influence their delegates.

"It's expected that you will have those trying to infiltrate an organisation like the EFF. You have people who have been expelled, who have left the EFF and as you know they have also dedicated resources in state security to deal with the EFF... as reports revealed earlier this year," said Ndlozi.

He was referring to claims that R4m had been used by crime intelligence to spy on the EFF and Fees Must Fall activists.

"Delegates shouldn't collaborate with people that are not members of the EFF, that are not leaders of the EFF. Don't be called into meetings that are not meetings of the EFF. As a delegate you have that obligation to stand your ground because you are a delegate whether they like it or not, they can't remove your name, they can't add anyone else," said Ndlozi.

Attempts to reach Koma were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

