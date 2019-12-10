Nigeria: Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation of FIRS Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of the new chairman and members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

His message was conveyed in a letter which was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

The presidency on Wednesday announced the appointment of Muhammad Nami as the executive chairman of the FIRS.

The request, the president said, is pursuant to Section 3(2) of the FederaI Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007.

Members and representatives of geopolitical zones appointed are James Yakwen Ayuba - Member (North Central); Ado Danjuma - Member (North West) and Adam Baba Mohammad - Member (North East).

Others are A. Ikeme Osakwe - Member (South East); Adewale Ogunyomade - Member (South West) and Ehile Adetola Aigbangbee - Member (South South).

Representatives of MDAs are Ladidi Bara'atu Mohammad - Member, Attorney-General of the Federation; Godwin Emefiele - Member, Central Bank of Nigeria; Fatima Hayatu, Member - Ministry of Finance and Maagbe Adaa - Member, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission

Others are Umar Ajiya - Member Nigerian National Petroleum Commission; DCG T.M lsah - Member Nigerian Customs Service and Registrar General - Member Corperate Affairs Commission.