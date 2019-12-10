South Africa: Joburg Man Sentenced to 13 Life Terms After Being Found Guilty On 54 Counts, Including Rape, Kidnapping

10 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

Sibusiso Ndlovu - who was found guilty of 54 violent offences, ranging from rape, to kidnapping and assault - has been sentenced to 13 life terms and 185 years in prison.

Ndlovu was sentenced on Tuesday in the Gauteng High Court sitting in the Palmridge Magistrate's Court.

Before sentencing Ndlovu, Judge Ramarumo Monama said Tuesday was the last day of activism against gender-based violence. He added that, when he had gone through his notes, he had realised that the 31-year-old had committed several rapes around this time.

Monama also said that Ndlovu was disrespectful when he walked out during proceedings earlier this month after he was found guilty of the crimes, telling the judge to continue without him.

"It is trite and cannot be doubted that this country is on the verge of lawlessness," Monama said.

"Your conduct threatens the very democracy that you are enjoying. I am satisfied that, based on the evidence placed before me, this gentleman is a danger to society."

After the sentencing, some in the court gallery shouted "Go to hell!" and "justice has been served!", but the accused just smiled and walked away.

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: "The escalating levels of gender-based violence and the increasing levels to which women are killed calls for a tougher stance from the criminal justice system.

"Sentences imposed [must] be in a position to be a deterrent, as well as retribution for those who are affected by the crimes. We are satisfied as the NPA that indeed the sentences passed today will meet that standard," she said.

Ndlovu faced 62 counts relating to various charges, including 19 counts of rape, 10 counts of kidnapping, one count of murder and nine counts of housebreaking stemming from 2015.

His youngest victim was 12 years old.

When Ndlovu's trial started in October, he pleaded not guilty to all 62 counts.

But according to court papers, he was linked to the crimes after his DNA was taken from various victims.

