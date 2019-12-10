Djibouti: Operation Atalanta Warship ESPs Victoria Conducts Maritime Capacity Builiding With Djiboutian Navy

press release

During a recent port visit in Djibouti, Operation ATALANTA flagship ESPS Victoria conducted Maritime Capacity Building (MCB) training with the Djiboutian Navy.

After being briefed on safety measures, personnel from the Djiboutian Navy participated in Operation ATALANTA's comprehensive training, which focused on firefighting procedures, boarding and maritime interdiction operations, self-defence procedures and first aid techniques.

After two hours of exercises, the ESPS Victoria invited their Djiboutian guests to join them for much-needed refreshments and sandwiches.

Maritime Capacity Building activities have been proven to enhance mutual trust and understanding between the European Union and regional maritime forces.

"We are very happy to conduct this training with our Djiboutian Navy colleagues and to provide them with our tactical experience on maritime security operations," said ESPS Victoria Boarding Officer, lieutenant Eric Hellman Muñoz. "Moreover, these activities are an outstanding opportunity to meet each other, to share views and experiences and to enhance cooperation."