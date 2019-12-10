Djibouti: Operation Atalanta Warship ESPs Victoria Conducts Maritime Capacity Builiding With Djiboutian Navy

10 December 2019
European Union Naval Force Somalia (Northwood)
press release

"We are very happy to conduct this training with our Djiboutian Navy colleagues and to provide them with our tactical experience on maritime security operations."

Eric Hellman Muñoz

ESPS Victoria Boarding Officer

During a recent port visit in Djibouti, Operation ATALANTA flagship ESPS Victoria conducted Maritime Capacity Building (MCB) training with the Djiboutian Navy.

After being briefed on safety measures, personnel from the Djiboutian Navy participated in Operation ATALANTA's comprehensive training, which focused on firefighting procedures, boarding and maritime interdiction operations, self-defence procedures and first aid techniques.

After two hours of exercises, the ESPS Victoria invited their Djiboutian guests to join them for much-needed refreshments and sandwiches.

Maritime Capacity Building activities have been proven to enhance mutual trust and understanding between the European Union and regional maritime forces.

"We are very happy to conduct this training with our Djiboutian Navy colleagues and to provide them with our tactical experience on maritime security operations," said ESPS Victoria Boarding Officer, lieutenant Eric Hellman Muñoz. "Moreover, these activities are an outstanding opportunity to meet each other, to share views and experiences and to enhance cooperation."

Read the original article on EU Navfor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 European Union Naval Force Somalia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Arms and Armies
Business
East Africa
Conflict
Transport
Djibouti
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.