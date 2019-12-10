Somalia: #opatalanta's ESPs Victoria & Helicopter Carry Out Exercises With United States Personnel Recovery Task Force

press release

EU NAVFOR Somalia Operation ATALANTA flagship the ESPS Victoria and her SH-60B helicopter carried out a variety of training exercises with the United States Personnel Recovery Task Force (PRTF) this week.

The training covered a various activities including:

HELOCAST practices with reembarkation via rope ladder and hoist

Personal recovery activation and fast rope procedures

Parachuting exercises performed by pararescue jumpers and the Spanish SH-60B helicopter

This training was an outstanding opportunity to enhance coordination and interoperability between Operation ATALANTA assets and the U.S. PRTF. These types of activities are clear example of EU NAVFOR Somalia's commitment to cooperating with different actors in the Horn of Africa region.