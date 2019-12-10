South Africa: Government Mourns the Passing Away of Prof Ben Turok

9 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Today South Africans received the sad news of the passing away of struggle stalwart and hero of the liberation struggle Professor Ben Turok. Professor Turok was 92 years old when his family announced his passing today, 09 December 2019.

Professor Turok dedicated his life to the betterment of the people of South Africa and ensured that we enjoy the democracy we have today.

Government mourns the passing of this great patriot and great South African whose resilience and courage inspired the fight for freedom across South Africa and Africa.

Professor Turok was an inspiration to both young and old who shared his vision of a prosperous and free South Africa. He was always outspoken and dedicated his whole life to fighting for freedom, equality and social justice in South Africa. As a struggle stalwart, Professor Turok was intrumental in drafting the Freedom Charter and after 1994, he came a Member of Parliament, a position he served in diligently until he retired in 2014.

Government sends its condolences to the Turok family, his loved ones and his comrades.

Issued by: The Presidency

