Tunisia: Chahed Inks Two Government Decrees to Strengthen Anti-Corruption Legal System

10 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Caretaker Prime Minister Youssef Chahed inked two government decrees aimed at strengthening the anti-corruption legal system and developing its mechanisms.

This signing follows Chahed's participation in the opening session of the 4th National Anti-Corruption Congress held on Monday, December 9, which coincides with the celebration of the International Anti-Corruption Day.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Prime Ministry stated that the first decree is part of the application of the provisions of Article 3 of Organic Law No. 2017-10 of 7 March 2017, on the reporting of corruption acts and the protection of whistleblowers.

It aims to set the conditions and modalities for granting benefits to public and private structures that embody the best practices recognised nationally and internationally in the field of preventing and combating corruption. The decree will contribute to the establishment of anti-corruptionethics and culture.

The second government decree determines the mechanisms, forms and criteria for awarding a reward to whistleblowers, whose reports will help prevent crimes of corruption in the public sector or to report them their perpetrators or some of them or to recover assets resulting from corrupt practices.

The reward was set in accordance with this second decree at 5 per cent of the value of the assets recovered. The amount of the reward may not exceed 50 thousand dinars.

