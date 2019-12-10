Lesotho: We Are Ready - Mafoso

MAKOANYANE XI gaffer Bob Mafoso says his charges are ready to begin their 2019 COSAFA cup campaign when they face Madagascar today at Sunset Stadium in Zambia.

Mafoso's charges played their last two practice matches against Bidvest Wits University under-20 (Saturday) and the Orlando Pirates Multichoice team winning 2-0 before losing 1-0 (Monday).

The two matches were welcomed by Mafoso for testing his team's preparation.

Prior to the last two friendlies, Makoanyane had already played Botswana and eSwatini last month.

"We have played all different kinds of opponents and today (Monday) we played a quicker side (Pirates)," Mafoso said.

"All the sides that we have played have shown us different aspects of our game and we are happy to say that we are ready."

Mafoso said Pirates and Wits stretched his players and he was happy that they conceded a few goals.

"Pirates had players who are older than ours. They were strong and we had a good game. They had to change the whole team to score the one goal we conceded."

He said he was happy with his teams' preparations adding that it was now up to the players to do the job when they face Madagascar today.

"I think we did well and I'm happy with the situation. The real job is to beat Madagascar on Thursday (today). It is an important match for us because we need to collect points. We must double our efforts to ensure that we win.

"I have been watching the Madagascar senior team and they have very tall players. That is my only worry but we will see how everything rolls out," he said.

Makoanyane XI play Mauritius on Sunday before completing their Group B ties against the defending champions, South Africa, at Nkoloma Stadium on Tuesday.