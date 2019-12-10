Angola's U-20 Football Team Qualify for Cosafa Cup Semi-Finals

Luanda — Angola's U-20 football team in Under-20 beat Eswatini 4-1 on Monday and qualified for the semi-finals of the Cosafa Cup, taking place in Lusaka, Zambia.

Angola's goals were scored by Zine Salvador in the second minute, Gladilson (14'), Melono Dala (53') and Gladilson (72'), while the sole goal of Eswatini was scored by Ndzinisia in minute 78.

Unbeaten in Group C, with nine points Angola are to face the winner of the match between Zambia and Malawi.

In the first stage of the competition, Angola thrashed Seychelles 8-0 in the debut match and beat Mozambique 1-0 in the second round.