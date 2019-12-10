South Africa: 43-Year Old Man Arrested for Alleged Rape and Murder of a Toddler

10 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Kei Bridge Police arrested a 43 year old man for alleged rape and murder of ten (10) year old girl. It is alleged that the child was playing with other children on Sunday, 08 December 2019 at a certain homestead where there was a traditional ceremony at Ngwane Locality, Dyosini Village near Kei Bridge, Butterworth.

The grandmother of the victim went home at about 15h00 leaving her granddaughter at the homestead where there was a traditional ceremony. At about 16h00 on the date in question, the grandmother sent the sister of the 10 year old girl to tell her to come home as it was cold and raining. She could not be found and a missing person profile was opened at Kei Bridge Police Station.

Both Kei Bridge Police and community members searched for the missing child on Monday, 09 December 2019. The child was found already passed away in an unused house within the same village on Monday, 09 December 2019.

Investigation led to the arrest of the suspect. The suspect will appear before the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 on charges of rape and murder.

Eastern Cape Police Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga was shocked by the rape and murder of a minor. She condemned both the rape and the murder of an innocent defenceless toddler. She furthermore congratulated Kei Bridge Police for their swift reaction in tracing and arresting the suspect.

