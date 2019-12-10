Angola: Ex-Reserve Bank Governor Taken to Hospital After Malaise in Court

10 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The former governor of the National Reserve Bank of Angola (BNA), Valter Filipe, whose trial began last Monday over his involvement in the illegal transfer of USD 500 million, was rushed to hospital following a malaise during the trial.

Valter Filipe appeared to suddenly start showing signs of shortness of breath due to the intense heat in the courtroom, having been taken to hospital after a second display of respiratory failure.

The former BNA Governor is facing trial along with former CEO of Angola Sovereign Fund, Filomeno dos Santos, the ex-director of the BNA Department of Reserves Management, António Samalia Bule, and the businessman Jorge Gaudens, all of whom stand accused of money laundering, embezzlement and influence peddling.

The defendants are implicated in the illegal transfer of US $ 500 million from the National Bank of Angola (BNA) to an account in the Credit Suisse Bank in London, England.

