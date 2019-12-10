Lesotho: IDM Caps 1,400 Students

10 December 2019
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Nthatuoa Koeshe

The Institute of Development Management (IDM) has marked its 45th birthday with a graduation ceremony at which 1400 students were capped.

The graduation ceremony for the students from eSwatini, Botswana and Lesotho was held at 'Manthabiseng Convention Centre in Maseru. The IDM has campuses in these three countries.

This year's ceremony was held under the theme "The future awaits, own it".

The students graduated with certificates, diplomas, undergraduate degrees and masters' degrees in different faculties.

The IDM provides courses in Business and Information Resource Management, Human Resources and Organisational Development and Public Health Management, among other areas of endeavor.

IDM regional director, Richard Malikongwa, said the high number of graduates was evidence of the growth of the institution.

He said the graduation marked the end of an era for the students as they now moved to a new stage to become leaders in the world.

"These graduates have taken a great stride towards their successful future, a future which will see the betterment of their families who have supported them along the way... " Mr Malikongwa said.

Guest speaker Professor Thekiso Khati, said the graduates must prepare to respond to the needs of the market and create jobs for themselves.

"In addition to your technical skills, you must be equipped with the often overlooked yet necessary life skills such as communication, presentation skills, customer service, innovation, team work, courtesy, personal discipline, timekeeping, and problem solving among others," Prof Khati said.

He warned the graduates not to be fearful of the future nor any challenges they are likely to encounter as they seek opportunities into the future.

"Unleash your strength... We need fearless young people," Prof Khati said.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Lesotho
Southern Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.