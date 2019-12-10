Namibia: Otjiwarongo Councillor Neumbo Dies in Crash

OTJIWARONGO constituency councillor Julius Neumbo died this morning, after he was involved in a head-on collision.

The accident took place 40km outside of Otjiwarongo on the Otjiwarongo-Okahandja road.

Police spokesperson chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi said Neumbo died on the spot.

She said the councillor was driving a government Toyota twin-cab vehicle, travelling with his wife. She survived the accident.

The other vehicles in the crash are an Isuzu double-cab and a truck full of cattle.

"Neumbo's wife and the occupants of the Isuzu were injured and taken to Otjiwarongo hospital. More than 30 cattle also died," Shikwambi said.

