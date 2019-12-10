Lesotho: Harambee Launches Global Concerts

10 December 2019
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Nthatuoa Koeshe

HARAMBEE Global Concerts says it expects to fill the 15 000-seater Setsoto Stadium to the rafters when it hosts the Local Annual Music Experience (LAMEX) on 26 December 2019.

Dubbed #FillUpSetsotoStadium, LAMEX will feature the best home-grown talent in genres including Afro-jazz, gospel, famo, kwaito and hip-hop among others.

Harambee Global Concerts was founded in the 1990s by Masitise Seleso and veteran musicians who used to be part of the iconic Sankomota; the late Frank Leepa, Tshepo Tshola and the late music promoter Tšiu Monne.

The company focused on music promotion in Lesotho and South Africa aiming to take local talent to the global level. The company hosted several shows up to 2002 and they took a break due to lack of funding.

Harambee Global Concerts chairperson, Masitise Seleso, said LAMEX aims to encourage locals to appreciate local music.

He said his organisation has now decided to launch LAMEX as an annual event to honour local musicians.

"As a music promotion and recording company, Harambee Global Concerts will also use the platform to officially relaunch its activities in Lesotho," Seleso said.

"The invasion of our music space by artistes from other countries on local radio stations as well as during live performances have dealt a heavy blow to the local artistes who rely on music for survival.

"We intend to counter-balance this anomaly by introducing LAMEX as an event that people can look forward to on Boxing Day annually."

Among the performing artistes will be Bhudaza, Mashibi, Tshitso, Pitso Ramakhula and Origins, Mongali Nthako, Sipho Lukhele, Kamohelo Tshola, Majisto, Mystic Margin, Nkosi and four other surprise artistes.

The famo genre will be headlined by Apollo Ntabanyane, Puseletso Seema and Mojalihloho.

According to Masitise, the inclusion of famo on the line-up will give a true reflection of the diversity of local musical styles.

High-flying Tšepe rapper Kommanda Obbs, who plie his trade in South Africa, will lead the hip-hop category. Thebe, Roach, KopanoTheFirst, Juvy, Megahertz, El-Tore, WhyDe, Tao Tash, Sy and Tieho will also perform in this category.

There will also be gospel performances from Bishop Joey Mofoleng, Tshepiso Mpotle, Tehillah, Yada Praise, Sway, Neo Matee, Molupe, JC Crew and Acapella Moments will be part of this category.

Reggae and Dancehall artistes C-Jo, Don Dada, Deda and Maxzhe will also perform at the show.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Lesotho
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.