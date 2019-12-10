South Africa: Orlando Pirates Appoint New Head Coach

Cape Town — Soweto giants Orlando Pirates on Tuesday announced the appointment of German Josef Zinnbauer as the club's new head coach on a three-year deal.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Josef Zinnbauer," a statement from the club read.

Pirates chairperson Irvin Khoza said he has high hopes for the club's new appointment after a disastrous start to the 2019/2020 Absa Premiership campaign.

"It is a fine balancing act that goes beyond the all-important technical skills. A coach is tasked to win through others. His ability to keep the team focused, making them work in concert, with minimal lapses is an important requirement," Khoza said.

"I hope that Josef Zinnbauer is able to hit the deck running. I know I am fully representative of all the Orlando Pirates Supporters in wishing him good luck.

"On accepting his appointment, coach Josef Zinnbauer expresses his gratitude at the opportunity to join a club of Orlando Pirates' calibre and stature.

Zinnbauer also commented: "I welcome the opportunity to lead one of the prestigious clubs on the African continent. I hope under my lead, we are able to return the club to its winning ways."

Rulani Mokwena will continue as interim coach until Zinnbauer's work permit is granted. Mokwena will then return to his position as assistant coach alongside Fadlu Davids.

"It is important that we thank Rulani for the fearless manner in which he stepped up to the plate when the need arose. One of the important lessons leaders learn at the top is about themselves.

"They are called, 'knowing what I know now' lessons. I have no doubt that Rulani has learnt a lot of those for his betterment and that of the team," Khoza concluded.

Source: Sport24