Namibia: Five Escape Death After Train Accident

Walvis Bay — Five people narrowly escaped death on Friday morning in Swakopmund after a seven-seater vehicle collided with an oncoming train in Swakopmund.

The accident occurred at the Newton street and railway crossing.

Acting crime coordinator for the Erongo region Chief Inspector Daniel Gurirab on Friday said the seven-seater failed to stop at the level crossing where a railway line intersects a road and slammed into the oncoming train.

He explained the five passengers sustained slight to serious injuries and were being treated in the Swakopmund State Hospital.

He also said the train did not derail and could resume to its destination after the accident scene was assessed.

A case of reckless and negligent driving is currently being investigated against the driver of the seven-seater.

In another accident, A Zimbabwean man, on his way from Okahandja to Walvis Bay, sustained slight injuries after his truck overturned between Okahandja and Karibib. According to the crime report, the man was transporting thousands of dollars-worth charcoals to Walvis Bay when he found cattle on the road. He allegedly swerved out of the road; as are result, the truck overturned.