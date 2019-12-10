South Africa: Five Suspects Arrested for Dealing and Possession of Drugs in Woodstock

press release

Yesterday, 08 December 2019 at about 10:30, members attached to Woodstock SAPS Crime Prevention joint forces with the shift members on duty and swooped on a well-known drug outlet, commonly referred to as the "stables" and situated in Bromwell Street. They confiscated a huge consignment of drugs and arrested five people.

The members reacted on a tip off and during a search of one of the units, they noticed how one of the occupants was trying to hide something underneath a bed. When they opened the package they discovered that it contained a substantial amount of mandrax tablets and a big packet of tik. Upon further searching of the premises, they confiscated another container with mandrax tablets and tik. The total number of confiscated drugs amounted to 78 mandrax tablets, 16 units of Unga (heroin) and three big packets of tik with an estimated street value of R 15 000.

The occupants of the dwelling, three women and two men, aged between 24 and 52, were subsequently arrested for dealing and possession of drugs. They are due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court once charged. The members were applauded for their quick reaction upon receiving the tip off. Community members are encouraged to continue providing the SAPS with information as it will be treated with the strictest of confidentiality.

In an unrelated matter, yesterday, 08 December 2019 at about 15:45, an intelligence driven operation led by members of Operation Lockdown followed up information in Marikana, Philippi East pertaining the concealment of drugs which led to the arrest of two suspects. Upon arrival at the residence, members discovered 12 full Mandrax tablets; 24 half Mandrax tablets; 69 quarter Mandrax tablets; 14 stoppe dagga and a bag full of loose dagga and an undisclosed amount of cash. Two suspects, aged 31 and 39, were arrested for dealing in drugs and are expected to make a court appearance once charged. Members also arrested three suspects in Samora Machel for possession of 113 units of heroin.