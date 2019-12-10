South Africa: Police Arrest Two Suspects for Kidnapping and House Robbery in Orange Farm

press release

An intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of two suspects after a house robbery and kidnapping on Monday, 09 December 2019 at about 05:30 in Orange Farm. Two males approached a 57-year-old man when he was about to embark on a taxi to work.

When he opened the door of the taxi he was approached by two males, one of them armed with a firearm. The suspects ordered the victim to open the door of the house. The suspects told him to call his wife to come as she was not present in the house. When she arrived, two more males entered the house and she noticed that one suspect was married to her sister staying in Soweto.

They searched the house and took an undisclosed amount of the stokvel funds. The suspects further demanded R700 000.

Police managed to trace the victim, rescued her and arrested the suspects. During the arrest, two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were seized.