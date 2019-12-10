Nigeria: CSOs Give Buhari 14-Day Ultimatum to Release Sowore

Abuja — A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to release Sowore within 14 days or face mass action.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition yesterday, the convener of Enough is Enough (EIE), Yemi Ademolekun, said the shrinking of the media and civic space calls for concern, adding that there is a need to rise up against any action of the government that will stifle free speech.

While listing five demands, she asked the president to obey all pending court orders and order the release of all those illegally arrested.

Others include: the release of all illegally detained persons by Department of State Services (DSS), abiding by all pending court orders, investigation of the officer who violated protocols and circumstances leading to the second arrest of Omoyele Sowore, and unconditional release of Sowore.

She said if these demands are not met within the time given, they would occupy all the offices of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) nationwide.