South Africa: Alleged Arson Suspects Arrested

press release

Three gang members were arrested this afternoon and detained on a charge of arson following an incident where a house in Imbuia Street in Bethelsdorp was set alight during the early hours of this morning, 09 December 2019.

It is alleged that at about 01:00, the complainant who was not home at the time received a call that a group of people were outside his house. The complainant proceeded to his house and saw that his house was alight and that shots were being fired at the house as well. The house was completely gutted and no one was injured in the incident.

Suspects were known and while police were conducting investigations at the scene, two suspects aged 19 and 24 were pointed out by the complainant and they were arrested. Further investigations resulted in the arrest of the third suspect (18) .

The incident is gang related and the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.