South Africa: Update On Port Nolloth Armed Robbery

10 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Port Nolloth have arrested three more suspects in connection with the case of armed robbery.

At about 06:00, two knife wielding robbers stormed a supermarket immediately after opening yesterday. The robbers demanded money and an employee was forced to open a safe at knife point. The safe could not open immediately and police were alerted. When police arrived at the scene, one of the robbers tried to stab a police official and was shot on the shoulder. The suspect tried to flee and was arrested. Currently the injured suspect is under police guard at Bloemfontein Hospital in the Free State province.

IPID has been notified about the incident in order to conduct their own independent investigations.

The three male suspects aged 21, 22 and 49 are expected to appear before the Springbok Magistrates court tomorrow, 11 December while the one in Hospital will appear as soon as he has recovered.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lt General Risimati Peter Shivuri has applauded members for the speedy arrest of the armed robbers. He pointed out that there won't be any breathing space for criminals throughout the festive season.

Police investigation continues.

