South Africa: Wanted Suspect Sought By Police

press release

Detectives at the Political Investigative Task Team are investigating a case of attempted murder and are appealing for assistance in locating a wanted suspect. A warrant for the arrest of Bongumusa Richard Zondi (38) has been issued by the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court.

It is alleged that on 03 May 2018 at 19.30, the victim attended a community meeting where it was decided to march to a councillor's house to address service delivery concerns. It is alleged that some of the people that were at the councillor's house opened fire at the approaching crowd. The victim (26) was shot and injured. A case of attempted murder was opened at the Plessislaer police station. Three men were arrested, charged and appeared at Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court. Zondi who was one of the accused, was granted bail and has been on the run since November 2018.

We are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in locating the accused to contact Captain Mayise on 083 973 3176 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anyone with information on criminal activities is encouraged to make use of the MySAPS App by downloading the App on any iPhone or Android device.