Nigeria: Govt Decries Low Penetration of Insurance Services

10 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By James Emejo

Abuja — Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, yesterday expressed serious concerns over the low penetration and insurance density in the country and African in general.

She added that the development had remained a source of concern to several governments across the continent.

Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly of the Association of African Insurance Supervisory Authorities (AAISA), which was hosted by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in Abuja, the minister said many economies have been restructured to strategically recognise the potential dividends of regional cooperation and integration.

She said Nigeria would always support any framework that foster mutually beneficial ties with other countries, particularly those in the African region.

Ahmed tasked AAISA members to deploy their expertise in promoting cooperation among insurance supervisory authorities, improve human resources development and create a forum for the standardisation of insurance laws and supervisory structures in Africa.

Represented by the acting Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, the minister noted that premium growth in Africa in 2018 remained weak, amid challenging economic conditions and a competitive environment.

She said these positions needed to be reversed as quickly as possible through collaboration with relevant regulatory authorities.

Ahmed, however, noted that in the case of Nigeria, one of the priority sectors in the diversification strategies of the economy from an oil-dependent economy remained agricultural which has recorded sustainable growth and development.

She commended the annual meeting aligning a workshop on index-based agricultural insurance which could be beneficial to the agricultural value-chain of various countries.

In his welcome remarks, the NAICOM boss said the index based agricultural insurance had become inevitable in view of the federal government's priority to diversify the economy and boost its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as well as the national insurance for capacity to handle emerging risks.

He added that there's no better time to endure due consideration and adoption of the Insurance Core Principle (ICP) 26 on cross-border cooperation and coordination on crisis management especially with consideration to the underlying benefits and the attendants implications of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) on business model.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.