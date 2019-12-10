Nigeria: Ekiti to Prosecute Contractor for Abandoning N2.99 Billion Road Project

Ado Ekiti — Ekiti State Government has threatened to prosecute a road construction company, Messers Prodeals Nigeria Limited for allegedly abandoning a N2.99 billion contract awarded to the firm in 2014.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, after the state Executive Council meeting yesterday.

Olumilua said the contract covered the rehabilitation of Agbado-Ode-Isinbode-Omuo Road with the contractor collecting over N1 billion and allegedly abandoned the project after the exit of Governor Kayode Fayemi in October 2014.

"The state Executive Council deliberated and revoked the Agbado-Ode-Isinbode-Omuo road, which was awarded in 2014, but was abandoned by the contractor.

"This contract alone was initially awarded in June 2014 for a sum of N2.999 billion during the first tenure of Governor Fayemi.

"The extent of the work done will be evaluated by the Ministry of Works, and if not commensurate to the advance payment collected by the contractor, the Ministry of Justice will proceed to prosecute the errant contractor," he said.

Olumilua added that the council also approved the rehabilitation of Oye-Iye-Ikun-Otun Road at the cost of N3.211 billion and would be delivered within one year.

The council, according to the commissioner, approved the rehabilitation of Aramoko-Erinjiyan-Ikogosi Road, which would gulp a sum of N1.167 billion and was to be completed within 12 months.

Olumilua added that the council also approved Ekiti State Waste Management Authority Bill (2019).

He said the projects awarded would be delivered in due course in line with Fayemi's promise to provide enabling environment for business investors in the state.