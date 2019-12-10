South Africa: 'It's Us Who Messed Up Eskom' - Former Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele

10 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tshidi Madia

ANC national executive committee member and former deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele says the blame for the state of electricity provider Eskom lies squarely with the governing party.

Gungubele, who was also part of Parliament's committee looking into state-owned enterprises, told News24 the objective reality was that Eskom had financial, management, maintenance, capacity and reinforcement challenges.

"We were sleeping on the job, even where there is reinforcement, due diligence had not been done very well," he said.

"Even when we were reinforcing, we were not tight on due diligence," he added.

South Africa has been hit by a series of power cuts, with Eskom announcing on Monday that it was implementing Stage 6 load shedding, a first for the country as it battles to keep operations running.

The electricity provider has warned that the rolling blackouts will continue for the rest of the week, amid severe capacity restraints and the flooding caused by the continuous rain, which has also affected some power plants.

The Presidency, in a statement on Monday, said President Cyril Ramaphosa had received an update on developments around the crisis and was in constant contact with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan .

Ramaphosa is set to cut his trip to Egypt short, returning home to deal with the ongoing power crisis.

'It happened under our watch'

The president also raised concern over the "devastating" impact this had on the country, which he said was causing great harm to the economy and disrupting the lives of South Africans.

Recalling his time during Parliament's inquiry into Eskom, Gungubele said it had been clear that people had deliberately allowed the electricity supplier to have poor capacity.

"There was no intervention on wrongdoings," he said.

Comparing Eskom to the South African Revenue of Services (SARS), he said there were scenarios where individuals had dismantled functioning institutions without providing alternative models.

"It's us who messed up Eskom... it happened under our watch," Gungubele told News24.

"We are trying to keep Eskom afloat with very limited capacity," he continued.

A hopeful Gungubele said he believed that the ANC government under Ramaphosa's leadership would manage to stabilise the power provider.

"I have confidence in the interventions that are being made," he told News24.

'We can now be trusted'

He said the difference between the challenges when Eskom started load shedding in 2008 and now was that the government has now accepted that it was behind in maintenance, and had been found wanting when it came to skills.

"We weren't accepting that we were messing up. Now we are and can be trusted with dealing with it," he said.

Gungubele said he was not convinced by the theory that the power outages were sabotage or an attempt to fight back against the battle against corruption.

"Whether there is a push back or not is a matter that should be supported by evidence," said Gungubele.

He also agreed with comments that the minister made on eNCA on Monday evening that this was a manageable crisis.

"He is correct in saying that.

"I doubt he goes home," Gungubele said, adding that he felt Gordhan worried most about the state of Eskom, out of the other ailing state-owned entities.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.