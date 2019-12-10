South Africa: Western Cape Community Safety Hosts Youth Holiday Programmes

10 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Between 6 December 2019 and 14 January 2020, the Department of Community Safety will host 150 092 youths at its youth holiday programmes through its Youth Safety and Religious Partnership (YSRP) programme. Minister Fritz welcomes the beginning of the YSRP programme and calls on citizens to support their local programme, and, where possible, register their own. Please see photos attached.

The objectives of the YRSP are to:

Fund the religious sector to help create conditions for youth to feel safer during school holidays;

Involve youth in positive and constructive activities to divert them away from crime, gangsterism, drug abuse and anti -social behavior; and

Enhance the levels of active citizenship within high-risk communities.

Minister Fritz said, "While the programme is constantly growing, there is a clear need in our communities to safeguard our young people over the festive period. Therefore, I call on all citizens to involve themselves in and support their local YSRP. Where possible, I urge residents to start their own programme."

"The YSRP is a religious holiday programme which promotes safety by keeping young people off the streets and out of harm's way during the holidays. This programme has reached more than 150 092 youths during school holidays since its inception in 2012. A budget of R5.780 million has been allocated for implementation of the YSRP in the 2018/19 financial period," said Minister Fritz.

For further information on the YSRP programme, please contact:

Mr Mansour Lagkar (YSRP Project Manager) Tel: +27 (0)21 483 5621

Ms Liesl Dreyer (YSRP Project Administrator) Tel: +27 (0)21 483 4571 or Email: Liesl.Dreyer@westerncape.gov.za

Minister Fritz added, "I am pleased to see that initiatives such as these are keeping our children safe and out of the prying hands of criminals and gangsters. In 2012, the Department took a strategic decision to fund religious institutions to implement safety promotion initiatives for young people during school holidays. The project has blossomed and grown at a rapid rate over the last eight years."

Under the DA-led Western Cape Government, the Department of Community Safety will continue to implement and support initiatives which safeguard the Western Cape's young people.

Issued by: Western Cape Community Safety

