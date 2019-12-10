Nigeria: Woman to Die By Hanging for Killing Co-Wife, Seven Step-Children

10 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Ebonyi State High Court has sentenced Agnes Nwefuru to death by hanging after she was arraigned before the court for setting ablaze her co-wife Felicia Nwefuru and killing her seven step-children.

This sad and ugly incident occurred after Mr. Sylvanus Nwefuru and Miss Ukamaka Nwefuru, one of Felicia's daughters survived the 2017 fire incident which began at 3am and reportedly claimed eight members of the family at Ogboji community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State

According to reports, the Ebonyi State Government in the suit no.HAW/13C/2017 accused the convict of removing all her belongings and that of her children which she took to a safe spot before burning down her own house to hide her crime.

Justice Uwabunkonye Onwosi who presided over the case said the plaintiff proved that the defendant was guilty of the murder charge preferred against her.

"Nwefuru Agnes is found guilty of murder and is hereby convicted. The term of her sentence is that she be hanged by the neck until she is dead.", the judge said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Women
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.