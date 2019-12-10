Nigeria: Adamawa High Court Jails Quack Doctor to 54 Years in Jail

10 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Umar Yusuf

by David O Royal

A quack Medical Doctor, Ibrahim Mustapha, has bagged a 54-year jail term by a High Court sitting in Yola for quackery.

The presiding judge, Justice Nathan Musa hande the ruling at today's session following an earlier plea of guilt by the fake doctor.

Detailing the verdict, Justice Nathan said the court had considered a plea of guilty made by the convict's counsel and therefore sentenced him on nine counts charges.

He said, "On counts one to three, I sentenced him six months each with the option of fine of N20,000 each.

"On count eight, I sentence him to three years imprisonment with the option of N50,000 fine.

"On counts four, five, six, seven and 10, I sentenced him to 10 years of prison term on each of the counts without the option of a fine."

Justice Nathan added that all the terms will run concurrently.

The quack doctor was arrested by the DSS earlier in June this year for operating without valid papers and professional experience.

The Fintiri led government then accused the quack doctor of being responsible for the death of dozens of patients pledging that it will ensure that the fake doctor is brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.

During his parade by the DSS, the quack doctor had claimed that despite operating without valid documents, he has never killed anybody adding that he had carried out successful major and minor operations on dozens of patients since his sojourn into the medical field.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.