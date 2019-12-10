Nigeria: Fight Corruption Within Law, Governor Wike Advises EFCC

10 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to fight corruption within the ambit of the law.

Governor Wike declared that any action outside the tenets of the law is corruption.

Governor Wike spoke on Monday during the "Walk Against Corruption " organised by the EFCC to mark this year's International Anti-corruption Day.

He said: "EFCC should fight corruption within the ambit of the law. We will support EFCC to fight corruption within the ambit of the law.

"Anything outside the law, Rivers State Government will not be part of it. Fighting corruption outside the law is corruption. "

He appealed to the EFCC to ensure that they establish processes to fight corruption within the rule of law.

"We urge the EFCC to fight corruption within the law. Anything that is against the rule of law is no longer a fight against corruption", Governor Wike said.

He reiterated that the Rivers State Government will support legal efforts by the EFCC to end corruption in the system.

Governor Wike announced that the Rivers State Government has resolved to donate another premises to the EFCC to expand their operations in the state.

He said that corruption has eaten deep into the national system, distorting the development process in the country , hence all stakeholders should support the EFCC to fight corruption.

"EFCC alone cannot fight corruption. It requires all Nigerians to join hands to fight corruption . If you are in my Government and you don't want to fight corruption, you cannot be in my Government.

"Without law, EFCC cannot be in existence. It is the law that created EFCC. So you must work within the law. Nigerians should know that corruption has eaten deep into the society. Corruption has set us back. We must all come out to join EFCC to fight corruption ", he said.

Zonal Head of EFCC, Port Harcourt, Mr Abdulrasheed Wahab said that EFCC is marking the International Anti-corruption Day with sister agencies and para-military agencies to sensitise the public on the fight against corruption.

He said this year's theme is zero tolerance for corruption in the maritime and transport sectors. He said that the history of EFCC in Port Harcourt is that of EFCC investigating the oil sector, illegal oil bunkering, crude oil theft, economic sabotage and other related crimes in the maritime sector.

Wahab urged vessel owners, badge owners, boats and vehicles owners to be law abiding and obtain all relevant licenses from relevant authorities. He charged them to know their captains and drivers to stem the tide of illegality.

He said that the EFCC has over the years worked for the recovery of more than N700billion and over $200 million (USD) and 407 mansions to the Federal Government.

He urged all groups to join the fight against corruption in the interest of the development of the country.

Leaders of Civil Society, the maritime sector and para-military agencies who spoke after the walk declared their support in the fight against corruption.

The walk against corruption started at the EFCC Zonal Office at Old GRA and terminated at the Rumuwoji Market. Governor Wike and the leaders also trekked back to Government House from the Rumuwoji Market.

