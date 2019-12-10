South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Zulu Opens Raisibe Elizabeth Kgosana One-Stop Centre, 11 Dec

10 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

One-Stop centre to bring government services on the doorstep of local communities in Mookgophong, Limpopo Province

Following on the heels of President Cyril Ramaphosa's launch of the Presidential District Service Delivery Model in the Waterberg District Municipality recently, the Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, will on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 officially open the Raisibe Elizabeth Kgosana One-Stop Centre in Mookgophong, Limpopo.

The One-Stop Centre, as the name denotes, will provide integrated government services to local communities who need it the most. This will significantly reduce travel time and costs to access services.

Social Development and its public entities, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and the National Development Agency (NDA), will render integrated and people-centred services under one roof. The staff complement will comprise social workers, social auxiliary workers, community development practitioners and social grant administrators.

Taking cue from Minister Zulu's Portfolio Approach, services to be rendered include welfare, community development, capacity building of local NGOs and prevention services focused on child protection, alcohol and substance abuse and gender-based violence.

"The objective of this approach is to move away from the silo approach by offering various government services under one roof. We will continue to work towards improving the ability to access and the quality of government services in an easy, efficient and cost effective manner. The One-Stop Centre will enable us to identify areas where we need to put emphasis to achieve the objectives of the District Coordination Model, which seeks to improve coherence and impact of government services," says Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

Waterberg is one of the districts targeted for the implementation of the District Coordination Model. Plans are underway to ensure coordination with other government departments and the private sector to use the One-Stop Centre to render services and empower local communities through various development initiatives.

In 2013, Mookgophong was identified as one of areas with the highest level of child stunting and malnutrition. In response, the Department opened the Phomolong Early Childhood Development Centre and food garden in the area as part of the First 1000 Days Campaign.

The One-Stop Centre builds on the Department's investment in the area which comprises rural and urban poor households.

Members of the media are invited to cover and attend Minister Zulu's official opening of Raisibe Elizabeth Kgosana One-Stop Centre in Mookgophong which is scheduled as follows:

Issued by: Department of Social Development

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.