South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Zulu Opens Raisibe Elizabeth Kgosana One-Stop Centre, 11 Dec

press release

One-Stop centre to bring government services on the doorstep of local communities in Mookgophong, Limpopo Province

Following on the heels of President Cyril Ramaphosa's launch of the Presidential District Service Delivery Model in the Waterberg District Municipality recently, the Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, will on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 officially open the Raisibe Elizabeth Kgosana One-Stop Centre in Mookgophong, Limpopo.

The One-Stop Centre, as the name denotes, will provide integrated government services to local communities who need it the most. This will significantly reduce travel time and costs to access services.

Social Development and its public entities, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and the National Development Agency (NDA), will render integrated and people-centred services under one roof. The staff complement will comprise social workers, social auxiliary workers, community development practitioners and social grant administrators.

Taking cue from Minister Zulu's Portfolio Approach, services to be rendered include welfare, community development, capacity building of local NGOs and prevention services focused on child protection, alcohol and substance abuse and gender-based violence.

"The objective of this approach is to move away from the silo approach by offering various government services under one roof. We will continue to work towards improving the ability to access and the quality of government services in an easy, efficient and cost effective manner. The One-Stop Centre will enable us to identify areas where we need to put emphasis to achieve the objectives of the District Coordination Model, which seeks to improve coherence and impact of government services," says Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

Waterberg is one of the districts targeted for the implementation of the District Coordination Model. Plans are underway to ensure coordination with other government departments and the private sector to use the One-Stop Centre to render services and empower local communities through various development initiatives.

In 2013, Mookgophong was identified as one of areas with the highest level of child stunting and malnutrition. In response, the Department opened the Phomolong Early Childhood Development Centre and food garden in the area as part of the First 1000 Days Campaign.

The One-Stop Centre builds on the Department's investment in the area which comprises rural and urban poor households.

Members of the media are invited to cover and attend Minister Zulu's official opening of Raisibe Elizabeth Kgosana One-Stop Centre in Mookgophong which is scheduled as follows:

Issued by: Department of Social Development