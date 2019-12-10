South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane Preside Over Graduation Ceremony On National Youth Chefs Training Programme, 11 Dec

10 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

More than 300 youth to enter Tourism industry as world class chefs

Minister of Tourism, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, will preside over a graduation ceremony to honour learners who successfully completed the National Youth Chefs Training Programme (NYCTP).

Initiated in 2011, the NYCTP forms a part of the objectives of the National Tourism Sector Strategy to address skills shortages in the sector, whilst contributing towards government's greater objective of creating employment opportunities for the youth.

More than three hundred youth from the Gauteng, Limpopo, Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Mpumalanga Provinces will receive City and Guilds accredited qualifications in Food Preparation and Cooking (Level 1 to 3), and enter the hospitality industry as world class chefs.

