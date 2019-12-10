South Africa: Police Probe Murder Case

10 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A highly qualified a group that investigates serious violent crimes against women and children, has been assembled by the Aliwal North Branch Commander, Detective Lt Col Landile Mqugulwa. This team was assembled after the body of a 54-year-old woman was found in her home at Short Street in Hilton area, Aliwal North.

It is alleged on 01 December 2019, the deceased was found by her immediate family member lying on her bed. Police were alerted and a case of inquest was opened. On 03 December 2019, a post-mortem was conducted and it revealed that the deceased was strangled and had visible scars on her upper body. The detectives changed the inquest to murder and was handed over to highly experienced investigators.

Investigation continues and an arrest is eminent. Police request anyone with information that can assist in the speedy finalisation of the case to contact D/Sgt Mlindazwe on051 633 2570 or 081 43 48060.

