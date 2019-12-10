South Africa: Theft of Motor Vehicle, Eight Years Imprisonment

press release

Two accused, Tshepo Saul (40) and Brian Nkatswang (33) were found guilty as charged on a count of theft of a motor vehicle. In August 2016 the two were caught red handed setting alight, a motor vehicle that was reported stolen in Kuruman CBD.

The owner of Ford Bantam reported his bakkie stolen, subsequent finding it missing from the parking bay near his work place. The police were immediately activated to be on the look-out for a reported stolen vehicle, hence the duo were caught in action setting the vehicle alight near Mothibistad.

The bakkie burnt beyond recognition.

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Richard Maekeco, from Kimberley Crime Investigating Unit carried out his investigation meticulously. He stretched investigative skills he acquired, solved the case by linking the duo with crime scene and theft of motor vehicle.

On Monday, 09 December 2019, the two were imprisoned for an effective eight years sentence by the Mothibistad Regional Court.

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Risimati Shivuri commended the investigating officer, Constable Richard Maekeco for displaying high level of excellence during his investigation.