South Africa: Theft of Motor Vehicle, Eight Years Imprisonment

10 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two accused, Tshepo Saul (40) and Brian Nkatswang (33) were found guilty as charged on a count of theft of a motor vehicle. In August 2016 the two were caught red handed setting alight, a motor vehicle that was reported stolen in Kuruman CBD.

The owner of Ford Bantam reported his bakkie stolen, subsequent finding it missing from the parking bay near his work place. The police were immediately activated to be on the look-out for a reported stolen vehicle, hence the duo were caught in action setting the vehicle alight near Mothibistad.

The bakkie burnt beyond recognition.

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Richard Maekeco, from Kimberley Crime Investigating Unit carried out his investigation meticulously. He stretched investigative skills he acquired, solved the case by linking the duo with crime scene and theft of motor vehicle.

On Monday, 09 December 2019, the two were imprisoned for an effective eight years sentence by the Mothibistad Regional Court.

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Risimati Shivuri commended the investigating officer, Constable Richard Maekeco for displaying high level of excellence during his investigation.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.