South Africa: UCT in Top Ten in National Computing Competition Final

The two University of Cape Town (UCT) teams who participated in the national and final round of the Centre for High Performance Computing's (CHPC) Student Cluster Competition have claimed their spot as two of the top ten participating teams in the country.

UCT's two A-teams - Ketameme and It's Spelt Bolognese - secured third and sixth place respectively in the highly anticipated final in Johannesburg on Thursday, 5 December. The teams went head-to-head with 10 squads from qualifying universities around the country. The week-long event kicked-off on Sunday, 1 December.

The CHPC Student Cluster Competition exposes undergraduate students at South African universities to the high-performance computing industry. During the competition, students worked on "immensely powerful" supercomputers to build computing clusters that solve various complex problems. The first leg of the event took place during the mid-year winter vacation at the University of Pretoria. Twenty universities participated in that jam-packed five-day programme.

"This is truly a tremendous achievement. Competing against big universities in competitive cluster computing was an enriching and engaging experience," said team member, George Rautenbach.

List of CHPC team members below:

Ketameme:

Lloyd Everett

Emily Morris

Rubin Ally

George Rautenbach

It's Spelt Bolognese:

AJ Baily

Leanne January

Ross Lakey

Matthew Thorburn